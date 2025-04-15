One dead, two missing as swimming turns tragic in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: One person died and two others are feared dead after they drowned in a quarry in Mahbubnagar on Monday, April 14.

Vijay, 29, Mahamood, 18, Ayyappa, 23, and two others went to a local quarry for swimming. Mahamood and Ayappa were first to enter the quarry; however, when Vijay saw them struggling he attempted to save them.

When the three were struggling, two of their friends, who were standing on a nearby rock, alerted the villagers. By the time the villagers reached the spot, the three were missing.

Later, Vijay’s body was recovered, and efforts were made to trace the other two persons. Vijay was unemployed, Mahamood was a student and Ayyappaa worked as a salesman.

Work in the quarry was halted almost five years ago. There is stagnant rainwater nearly 15 to 20 feet deep in the quarry.