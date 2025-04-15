3 killed in accident on Warangal-Hyderabad highway

Hyderabad: Three persons died in an accident on the Warangal-Hyderabad Highway on Monday, April 14 after a car collided with a truck.

Three other persons were injured in the accident which occurred on the outskirts of Raghavapur village in Station Ghanpur mandal, Jangaon district. Following the accident, the car was mangled. Two out of the three deceased were women.

The deceased were residents of Hyderabad and natives of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, six individuals were traveling in the car from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad when the collision took place. Passersby who witnessed the crash alerted the authorities, following which police personnel rushed to the scene and began rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Jangaon for treatment. A case has been registered and the police are searching for the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.