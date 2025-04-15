TGSRTC to recruit 3038 personnel soon, says MD VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to recruit 3,038 personnel for driver, conductor, and other vacancies, MD VC Sajjanar stated on Monday, April 14.

The move follows government approval and aims to alleviate the workload on existing employees.

The announcement was made during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at RTC Kalabhavan in Hyderabad’s Bagh Lingampally, where Sajjanar emphasized the corporation’s commitment to staff welfare and operational efficiency.

Sajjanar paid floral tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar’s portrait before addressing the gathering.

Recruitment drive to prioritize SC categorization: Sajjanar

He highlighted that the recruitment drive would prioritize the implementation of SC categorization for newly filled posts, ensuring equitable opportunities.

The event was attended by senior RTC officials, including Executive Directors Munisekhar, Rajasekhar, Khushroshah Khan, and Venkanna, alongside Joint Directors Narmada and Ushadevi, Rangareddy District Regional Manager Shrilatha, and representatives of the SC/ST Welfare Association.

This recruitment drive, initially announced in early 2025, targets candidates with qualifications ranging from class 10 to engineering diplomas.

Selection processes are expected to include written exams and document verification for most roles, with compassionate appointments considered for specific cases.

The official notification detailing application timelines and exam patterns is yet to be released, but candidates are advised to monitor the TGSRTC website (tgsrtc.telangana.gov.in) for updates.