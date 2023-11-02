Telangana: Kishan Reddy says BJP not involved in I-T raids on Cong leaders

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP president, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday rejected claims that the party has anything to do with the ongoing Income Tax (I-T) department raids against Congress leaders in Telangana and said that the “I-T is just doing their job.”

“BJP has no relation with I-T raids. It is not in our purview. I am coming to know about the raids just now from you. I-T has been doing their work for many years now. They are just doing their job,” Kishan Reddy said while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Gouri Satish slammed the ruling party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and BJP over the IT raids at Congress leaders’ premises.

“We are appealing to the people of Telangana that they should be aware that the BRS and the BJP are one party. BRS is BJP’s back-end party. People of Telangana should be aware now,” Gouri Satish told ANI.

Earlier today, the Income Tax department carried out searches in 10 locations in Hyderabad and other places including residences of several Congress leaders.

As per sources, search operations were conducted at the Congress candidate from Maheshwaram constituency K Lakshma Reddy’s residence in the Shamshabad area of Rangareddy district.

Further, the BJP chief informed the second list of candidates for the assembly polls in the state will be released by today evening.

The state is going to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.