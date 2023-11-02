I-T searches at houses of Congress leaders in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, the Income Tax Department (I-T) on Thursday conducted searches at various places in Hyderabad including at the houses of some Congress leaders.

The I-T sleuths conducted searches early morning on the premises of Badangpet Mayor and Congress leader Chigirintha Parijatha Narasimha Reddy.

The party’s Maheshwaram candidate, K Laxma Reddy’s house was also raided by the IT officials in Shamshabad on the city outskirts.

Party workers protested outside Laxma Reddy’s farmhouse when the I-T searches were on.

About six officials were conducting the searches at her house in Balapur.

Parijatha is currently in Tirupati while her husband Narasimha Reddy is in Delhi.

Narasimha Reddy’s mother and daughter were in the house at the time of searches.

Parijantha had last year resigned from TRS (now BRS) and joined the Congress party. She is the Mayor of Badangpet, the newly formed municipal corporation on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Congress has criticised the I-T raids on its leaders. It alleged that this proves that BRS and BJP are hand in glove.

Income tax conducting searches on the house of former MLA and Maheshwaram Constituency #Congress candidate K Laxma Reddy (KLR) and the premises of another INC leader Parijatha Narsimha Reddy. #TelanganaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/MYZcZ1ivkY — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 2, 2023

Its leaders questioned the raids even before the candidates filed their nominations and based on allegations.

They said the raids were aimed at mentally harassing the Congress candidates.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

(with inputs from IANS)