Telangana: Kodandaram extends support to Congress in MLC polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Professor Kodandaram has announced its support for Congress candidate Narendra Reddy in the upcoming elections for the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’ MLC seat.

This decision was made as part of an alliance pact between TJS and Congress.

Professor Kodandaram, State President of TJS and an MLC himself, made this announcement at the Tejas office on Friday, February 21.

He also declared support for Y Ashok Kumar in the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’ MLC seat and independent candidate Pannala Gopal Reddy in the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC seat.

Kodandaram praised several initiatives taken by the previous Congress government, including implementing a job calendar and conducting a caste census to enhance opportunities in the education and healthcare sectors.

He highlighted the establishment of a Skills University as a crucial decision.

He criticized what he termed as deceit by the central government regarding Telangana’s share of Krishna-Godavari waters, calling for readiness to fight against such injustices.

Additionally, he advocated for setting up a green channel to resolve pending issues related to health cards and other problems faced by employees.

Kodandaram also criticized former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s long silence during his decade-long rule and accused Union MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar of “making uninformed comments about constitutional matters without proper understanding.”