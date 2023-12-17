Telangana: Konda Surekha takes charge as minister of forests & endowments

Hyderabad: Konda Surekha on Sunday took formal charge as the minister of Environment, Forests & Endowments.

She took charge in her chambers in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat at 8.45 am in the presence of her family, and senior officials of the department.

Soon after taking charge, she signed her first file increasing ex-gratia to families whose members fall victim to human animal conflicts, increasing the compensation amount for loss of human life from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Details, instructions, and rules relating to this are to be issued soon,” a press release informed.

She also signed a file about bringing elephants for various festivals and events from other states into Telangana.

She expressed happiness on being appointed as the Minister for Forests and Environment, and said she will provide 100% support in all development activities of the Forest Department.

The BC Welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, various leaders from the minister’s constituency, members of her family, addl. chief secretary, EFS&T, PCCF (HoFF) R M Dobriyal, M C Pargain-IFS, PCCF, Elusing Meru, PCCF, Dr. Suvarna-IFS, PCCF, G Chandra Shekar Reddy, IFS, director / Addl. PCCF, TSFDC, Sunita M. Bhagwat-IFS., Addl. PCCF with all other circle heads & DFOs attended the programme.

Releasing posters on environmental pollution, the minister called on officials to create effective plans to control pollution and protect forests and wildlife. She later held a meeting with forest department officials and issued guidelines to the officers for improving greenery in Telangana.

On the occasion, she asked officials to work with the people on the lines of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s directions as “Praja Sevaks”.

Further, the PCCF (HoFF) R M Dobriyal explained that all the developmental activities are being taken up and proposed for the future to improve Forests and wildlife in collaboration with all other departments and private organizations.