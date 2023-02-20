Telangana: Kondagattu temple restoration works to begin soon

Hyderabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), RM Dobriyal visited the Kondagattu Temple surrounding areas in Jagtial on Monday to review the forest area for restoration and redevelopment works.

The visit was in response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) directions on February 15 to develop the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple and the surrounding areas.

PCCF R M Dobriyal said that the redevelopment works will start soon. He gave directions to the forest officials regarding the restoration and development of two blocks of the forest area.

A walking track of 5 kilometers, nurseries for the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, a watchtower, and a gazebo will be built as a part of Phase 1 of the development.

He said that a fence has to be installed around the forest area. Fruit trees will be planted in the forest area to provide food to the monkeys that reside on the temple premises.

The Kondamalya forest area surrounds the Kondagattu Anjaneya temple.

Rajya Sabha Member Joginpally Santosh Kumar said that he will adopt the Kondamalya forest on behalf of the Green India Challenge.

The Forest department will work in association with the Green India Challenge to complete the forest restoration.

The chief minister visited Kondagattu Temple on February 15 to review the condition of the temple and discuss the redevelopment of the temple with officials, temple architects, and priests in a meeting.

He instructed the officials to conduct frequent meetings and draft plans for the redesigning of the temple and its surroundings.

During his visit to the temple, KCR announced the allocation of Rs 500 crores for the development of the temple. The new allocation, in addition to Rs 100 crores announced in the budget, takes the total to Rs 600 crores.