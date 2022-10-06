Telangana: KTR asks Nalgonda collector to admit orphans to gurukul

The boys further narrate their ordeal saying , they are forced to take the flock for grazing along with their grandfather.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th October 2022 8:38 pm IST
KTR
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (File picture)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday asked Nalgonda collector to get two orphan children admitted to a gurukul school.

In a video shared from Yallareddygudem village, two children are seen requesting the minster to help them get education. The boys further narrate their ordeal saying , they are forced to take the flock for grazing along with their grandfather.

Responding to the tweet, KTR said “Request @Collector_NLG to get these children admitted into Govt Gurukul school at the earliest @WCDTelangana please follow up”.

MS Education Academy

He also asked the minister of Women and Child Development to follow up on the issue.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button