Telangana: KTR breaks ground for ‘SGD Corning unit’ in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Groundbreaking ceremony for ‘SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited’, a joint venture by Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma was held at Mahbubnagar on Thursday.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao broke the ground for the new pharmaceutical-glass-tubing facility, along with excise minister V Srinivas Goud.

Combining SGD’s vial-converting expertise with Corning’s proprietary glass-coating technology, the collaboration will enhance vial quality, improve filling-line productivity, and speed up the global delivery of injectable treatments.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, ”The project of approximately Rs 500 crores is slated to play a crucial role in increasing the primary packaging capabilities of the industry to support increased vaccine and critical drug production from Telangana.”

“SGD-Corning partnership is a welcome step forward as we move toward growing our ecosystem to achieve India’s goal of a 250 billion dollar ecosystem by 2030,” added KTR.

“The partnership with Corning represents yet another step in SGD Pharma’s ongoing evolution of our offerings and services and will expand our portfolio of high-quality tubular glass packaging,” said SGD CEO Olivier Rousseau. “We see an opportunity for the industry to improve drug filling quality and performance capabilities by transitioning to Corning’s coated vial technology.”

SGD joins a growing network of leading primary-packaging manufacturers adopting Corning’s cutting-edge coating technology.

The joint venture expands Velocity Vials’ manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains in India, and enables easier adoption of the technology by customers.

General manager of Corning’s Life Sciences Market Access Platform, Ron Verkleeren said, “The joint venture with SGD Pharma supports our continued global expansion as we localize manufacturing for our customers. The collaboration also strengthens our leadership position in the industry and underscores our commitment to India’s high-growth market.”

Manufacturing of Velocity Vials at SGD’s facility in Vemula, India, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Pharmaceutical tubing production is expected to begin in 2025.