Bristol Myers Squibb announces new pharma facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of expanding their global drug development, leading global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the establishment of a new facility with the potential over the next few years to employ approximately 1,500 people in Hyderabad.

Their new site in the city will support their pursuit of therapies at the forefront of scientific discovery with the goal of bringing an exciting new generation of life-changing treatments to patients.

According to a press release, “the new site will specifically expand its global footprint and draw on the dynamic science and technology talent in the region.”

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the managing director of BMS, Dr Samit Hirawat, executive vice president, chief medical officer, global drug development at BMS, who is in Hyderabad to participate in the 20th edition of the annual international convention BioAsia 2023.

Principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CEO, of Telangana life sciences, Shakthi M. Nagappan, were also present at the meeting.

Speaking after the announcement was made, KTR said, “I am delighted to welcome BMS to the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad. I strongly believe this partnership with BMS is a strategic one.”

“I am confident that the center will engage in cutting-edge R&D and digital work and will provide a great opportunity for our extraordinary talent pool to engage in some highly impactful work,” KTR added.

BMS MD, Hirawat said, “Our new BMS site in Hyderabad will also create significant employment and economic opportunities locally as we continue to grow our presence in the years ahead.”