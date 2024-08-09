Telangana: KTR hopeful for Kavitha’s bail after Sisodia walks out of jail

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed hope on his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha getting bail soon, as AAP leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday, August 9.

Speaking to the media on Friday, KTR expressed concerns over Kavitha’s deteriorating health condition and claimed that she had lost 11 kg, and was suffering from other health issues, due to which she was taking two tablets a day.

He said that he had gone to Delhi to meet legal experts regarding Kavitha’s case and that he has filed a petition for Kavitha’s bail.

BRS leader K Kavitha is one of the main accused of the criminal conspiracy behind the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases.

The “scam” pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, while the CBI arrested her in Tihar jail.

In her bail plea in the ED case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had said she had “nothing to do” with the excise policy and there was a criminal conspiracy against her “orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre with the active connivance of the ED”.