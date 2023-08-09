Telangana: KTR inaugurates new IT tower in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, August 9, inaugurated the new IT Tower in Nizamabad. The hub has an embedded T-Hub and TASK centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill.
This IT hub in Nizamabad is a part of the Telangana government’s efforts to decentralise the growth of IT.
Last year, the minister announced that the IT hubs are coming up in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad.
The state has also set up IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar which are operating successfully, affirmed KTR.
Under the “3D Mantra”, which emphasizes Digitization, Decarbonization, and Decentralization, the state government is proactively extending IT services to District Headquarters, as underscored in the minister’s tweet.
The state government has formulated a policy to take IT to tier-II towns.