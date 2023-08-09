Telangana: KTR inaugurates new IT tower in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, August 9, inaugurated the new IT Tower in Nizamabad. The hub has an embedded T-Hub and TASK centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill.

This IT hub in Nizamabad is a part of the Telangana government’s efforts to decentralise the growth of IT.

Last year, the minister announced that the IT hubs are coming up in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad.

Also Read Telangana Cold Chain CoE inaugurated by KTR in Hyderabad’s GMR

The state has also set up IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar which are operating successfully, affirmed KTR.

As part of the 3 D Mantra – Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise; #Telangana Govt is taking IT to District Headquarters



Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar IT Hubs are up & running successfully 👇



Next in Line are IT Hubs at Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad pic.twitter.com/bVmJmcJwGL — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 17, 2022

Under the “3D Mantra”, which emphasizes Digitization, Decarbonization, and Decentralization, the state government is proactively extending IT services to District Headquarters, as underscored in the minister’s tweet.

The state government has formulated a policy to take IT to tier-II towns.