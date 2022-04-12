Telangana : KTR inks deal with Thailand govt to promote trade

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday entered a trade agreement with the government of Thailand in a virtual summit.

KTR and Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present for signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two parties will emphasise on investments and trade in agro-based products, wood processing, said his office, in a series of tweets.

The official twitter handle of the Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana, shared the news of the event and said, “The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana & the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding today.”

The agreement also encompasses cooperation in the Small and Medium Enterprises and Startup development with an aim to promote trade and investments between Telangana and Thailand. Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present at the meeting along with Thai dignitaries