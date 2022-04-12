Telangana : KTR inks deal with Thailand govt to promote trade

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th April 2022 10:55 am IST
Telangana : KTR inks trade deal with Thailand
Telangan IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan with the MoU

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday entered a trade agreement with the government of Thailand in a virtual summit.

KTR and Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit were virtually present for signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two parties will emphasise on investments and trade in agro-based products, wood processing, said his office, in a series of tweets.

The official twitter handle of the Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana, shared the news of the event and said, “The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana & the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding today.”

MS Education Academy

The agreement also encompasses cooperation in the Small and Medium Enterprises and Startup development with an aim to promote trade and investments between Telangana and Thailand. Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present at the meeting along with Thai dignitaries

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button