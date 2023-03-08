Telangana: KTR introduces accelerator programme for women in journalism

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao spoke at the Telangana government’s ‘Honouring Women in Journalism’ event on Tuesday, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The event was organised by Information and Public Relations department at the People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Speaking at the venue, KTR has informed that the state government is launching ‘Women in Journalism Leadership Accelerator Programme 2023’ for women who want to explore new areas in journalism.

The country’s first-of-its-kind two-day leadership programme will be conducted by WeHub, a state government’s initiative of incubator for women entrepreneurs.

“The accelerator programme is being offered for those who are interested to explore new areas and frontiers in the gamut of journalism, and make a name for themselves nationally and internationally and become entrepreneurs,” said the minister.

Speaking to the journalists, he requested them to cover stories that would help in the prevention of harassment and assaults on women in the media.

Minister for women and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Education minister Sabitha Reddy, Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, and special chief secretary for MA&UD Arvind Kumar presented awards to journalists from print, electronic, digital media and freelance journalists.