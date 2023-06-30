Telangana: KTR launches development projects in Mahabubabad

He provided legal documents of land to 24 to 181 podu farmers,  intended to make them owners of more than 67,730 acres of land under the RoFR Act. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th June 2023 5:00 pm IST
KTR on his visit to Mahabubabad (Photo Twitter)

Hyderabad:  Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday launched various development projects including double-bedroom houses worth Rs 50 crore.

On his visit to Mahabubabad, the Minister also inaugurated two integrated markets. One market is dedicated to vegetables and meat only, while the other caters to fruits and flowers.

Several ministers such as Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Shankar Naik and DS Redya Naik, MLC Ravinder Rao, Authority K Shashanka, and other government officials attended the programme.

KTR also inaugurated 200 double-bedroom houses constructed by the Telangana government in Ramchandrapuram village.

At the NTR Stadium, he handed over pattas to podu farmers, providing them ownership of more than 67,730 acres of land under the RoFR Act by the state government.

