Telangana: KTR offers condolences to Eatala Rajender on his father’s demise

Hyderabad: TRS working president and state Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday offered condolences to his former cabinet colleague and current BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender on his father’s demise

“My wholehearted condolences to Sri @Eatala Rajender Garu and his family members on the loss of Sri Eatala Mallaiah Garu May his soul rest in peace,” KTR tweeted, to which Rajender responded with a “Thank you”.

Thank you @KTRTRS garu — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) August 24, 2022

Eatala Rajender’s father, Eatala Mallaiah (104) died on Tuesday night from illness.

Eatala Mallaiah was the father of three sons and five daughters. MLA Rajender is his second son. Mallaiah had been suffering from health problems for several days and was being treated at the RVM Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad. His health deteriorated and he died on Tuesday night. Eatala’s death was confirmed by his family.

The body will be kept at the family’s home in Kamalapur, Hanamkonda district, and final rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon, according to family members.