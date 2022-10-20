Telangana: KTR responds positively to ‘sex offenders register’ proposal

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday responded positively to a proposal on the suggestion to set up sex offenders register in the state.

Responding to a request by a Twitter user seeking a Sex offenders Register along the lines of one present in the US, he said “Let’s absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward”

The minister has sought a proposal to create the register. Padma Shree awardee and Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan said she was willing to submit a concept note based on research from 20 countries. It is to be noted that Telangana has faced a considerable number of sexual assault cases in recent times. The latest case of sexual offense was reported from Banjara Hills where a driver reportedly molested a 4-year-old girl.