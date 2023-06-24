Telangana: KTR seeks additional 20 lakh MT parboiled rice from Centre

Hyderabad: State IT minister K T Rama Rao met Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Saturday in the national capital and sought 20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of additional parboiled rice for the Rabi season 2022-23.

During the meeting, KTR told Goyal that Telangana delivers custom milled rice (CMR) in the form of parboiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysore has conducted test smiling in 11 Telangana districts during the last Rabi season. Its report stated that the state contained a broken percentage of 48.20% for MTU (major variety cultivated during the season) in Telangana.

Urging the Union Minister to allot an additional 20 lakh MT of parboiled, KTR said, “The financial implication for delivery of 1 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice to FCI works out to Rs. 42.08 crore due to the additional percentage of broken. The total financial implication, if Telangana had to deliver for the balance 34.24 lakh metric tonnes in the form of raw rice works out to Rs.1,441 crore.”