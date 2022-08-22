Telangana: KTR slams Amit Shah for calling CM KCR ‘anti-farmer’

Hyderabad: After Union Home minister Amit Shah dubbed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao “anti-farmer”, TRS working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao condemned Shah.

KTR brought up the fact that the BJP government was compelled to make amendments after facing flack over farm laws.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Who copied the Chief Minister’s brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it as PM-KISAN. Who apologized to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives?”

Amit shah Ji calling Hon’ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century 😁



❇️ Who copied KCR’s brainchild “Rythu Bandhu” & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?



❇️ Who apologised to the Farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over Farm-laws; After loosing 700 valuable lives? — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022

KTR also brought up Shah’s criticism of KCR for not joining the Centre’s Fasal Bheema Yojana.

“Earlier, the BJP Government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own State Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana? What absurd Hypocrisy is this?” KTR questioned.