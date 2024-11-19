Telangana: KTR slams govt for asking apartments to set up transformers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, November 19, asked the state government about “its decision” to burden apartment residents with the cost of installing transformers to manage the increasing power load in Hyderabad.

KTR attacked the Congress government for reportedly issuing notices through the TGSPDCL, asking apartment complexes with power consumption exceeding 20 kW to set up their own transformers at their expense. Calling it a “Tughlaq move”, the BRS leader stated that the government here is unable to manage power supply efficiently.

“Despite public outcry against this decision, the government remains indifferent,” said a statement from KTR. He emphasized that the responsibility to install new transformers and upgrade the power supply system lies entirely with the government, not with the citizens. He stated that installing a transformer for an apartment complex costs approximately ₹3 lakh, which KTR said translates to an additional burden of ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 per household.

The BRS leader also pointed out that the Congress government came to power promising free electricity up to 200 units, and said it is now attempting to “empty the pockets of citizens with a ₹300 crore expense”.

“People are already paying electricity bills based on their usage. The government must enhance infrastructure to meet growing demand instead of transferring this burden onto the public,” KTR remarked. If increased electricity usage is a reason to impose such burdens on citizens, will the government tomorrow ask people to install their own pipelines and roads if usage increases?” he questioned.