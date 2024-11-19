Telangana: Lagcherla violence accused G Suresh surrenders

Hyderabad: One of the prime accused in the Lagcherla attack case, G Suresh surrendered before the police on Tuesday, November 19. The police produced him before the court and sent him to judicial remand.

Suresh is cited as accused number 2, in the case where former MLA, P Narender Reddy is cited as accused number 1. The former MLA belonging to the BRS party was arrested from Jubilee Hills and remanded by Vikarabad police.

Suresh had been absconding since the attack of Vikarabad collector, Praneeth Jain, Kondangal Area Development Authority Chairman, Venkat Reddy and other officials on November 11.

The collector and other officials had gone to Kodangal to conduct a public hearing into the land acquisition for establishing a Pharma City. The farmers have been unwilling to part with their land for the project planned on 1350 acres of land spread around three villages.

The police after the attack on officials booked three cases and so far 25 people including former MLA have been arrested.

Special teams were on the hunt for Suresh, who has been named as one of the main conspirators of the attack.

The Vikarabad police filed a petition before the court seeking custody of Suresh for investigation in the case. The police cited the BRS party working president as one of the suspects in the case following an alleged confession made by former MLA Narender Reddy.