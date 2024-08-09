Telangana: KTR slams Revanth Reddy over Sunkishala wall collapse

Questions why State government has kept the retaining walls collapse incident under the wraps

KTR holds the municipal administration department responsible for the collapse of the retaining walls of Sunkishala project.
KTR addressing media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on chief minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) held the municipal administration department responsible for the collapse of the retaining walls of the Sunkishala project.

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the Sunkishala incident, KTR called for action against the contracting agency responsible and demanded the blacklisting of the company.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, KTR questioned why the state government kept the incident, which occurred during the Assembly budget sessions on August 2, under wraps for an entire week if it was not at fault.

“If Revanth Reddy was unaware of this issue, how much control does he have over governance as chief minister?” KTR wondered.

He alleged that the accident was a result of work done in haste, without proper consultation with experts, which he believed led to the installation of faulty gates. KTR pointed out that, had the incident occurred during working hours, it could have resulted in significant loss of life.

“When good things happen, they take the credit, but when something goes wrong, they blame others,” KTR remarked, accusing the Congress government of shirking responsibility and engaging in false propaganda against the previous BRS government.

Debunking the opposition’s claims about the Kaleshwaram project, KTR defended the BRS government’s achievements, noting that despite receiving massive inflows this year, the project remained intact. He further criticised the Congress government for failing to acknowledge former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s successful water management initiatives.

He expressed concerns over the state government’s decision to halt ongoing works in the Municipal Department, including critical projects like Sunkishala.

Cautioning that the public was aware of the state government’s incompetence, he urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to take responsibility for the situation.

KTR also announced that he would visit the Sunkishala site to gain further clarification on the incident.

