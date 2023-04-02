Telangana: KTR urges MLAs to ensure the mobilization of party

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday directed party workers to constitute special teams to engage closely with the voters. He also formed a 10 member committee to supervise the Atmeeya Sammelanams across the state.

Speaking to party members through a teleconference minister, KTR said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar (KCR) Rao was monitoring the Atmeeya Sammelanams party programs. In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, he directed BRS leaders to ensure that the party workers carry information of the government’s welfare schemes into people.

KTR directed the MLAs to form special teams consisting of active party workers in their constituencies that would spread information of the government’s programmes effectively and efficiently. The state IT minister directed MLAs to increasingly use social media platforms to share information related to party and government programs while strengthening the social media committees.

A special 10 member Programmes Implementation Committee headed by Madhusudhana Chary, the former speaker has been constituted which will supervise and report to the chief minister on Atmeeya Sammelanams, informed the minister.

He directed the party leaders to utilise the opportunities to bring awareness to the people of the welfare schemes carried out by the Telangana government.