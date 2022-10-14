Telangana: KTR’s adoption won’t help Munugode, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy said on Friday that the adoption of the Munugode Assembly constituency by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) or Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) will not result in its growth.

Participating at a rally in Chandur on the occasion of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi’s nomination file, the TPCC president recalled that the chief minister adopted Chinna Mulkanoor, Mudu Chinthapally, and Lakshmapur, while KTR vowed to adopt Kodangal during the elections.

“However, there has been no significant progress,” he added.

Revanth Reddy further said that the Munugode bypolls were the outcome of one person’s thirst for money rather than progress.

In an oblique reference to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, he stated that Rajagopal Reddy, who developed politically with the backing of the Congress, was now known to be working against the same party. He stated that the Congress party has given Rajagopal Reddy multiple opportunities as MP, MLC, and MLA.

He asked Munugode residents to vote in the by-election for Sravathi, the daughter of six-time MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy. Palvai Sravanthi stated that the Munugode Assembly constituency saw little improvement even after the TRS candidate was elected in 2014. If she is elected in the by-elections, she has promised to work hard to make her father’s goal of Munugode development a reality.

The gathering was also attended by Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, party leaders Dr N Geetha Reddy, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, and others.