Telangana: Lackluster attendance of students in schools on first day

Hyderabad: After a gap of 24 days, the educational institutions have been reopened on Tuesday but on the first day, the attendance of the students across the state was lackluster as majority of them remained absent.

The attendance in Government schools was 34% and 31% in private schools while it was 27% in added schools. Overall the attendance of students was 32.4 7% across the state.

The officials said that in view of the Corona situation, low attendance was expected. The students’ attendance will take a week to be normal at 100%.

The Minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy had reviewed the performance of education Institutions on the first day. The officials submitted the district-level details of the student’s attendance.

The Minister had issued a directive for the schools and colleges to follow the Covid-19 protocols strictly with social distancing.

The teachers have welcomed the students across the state. The Corona cases are decreasing in Telangana, however, the officials have instructed the headmasters and teachers not to let their guard down but ensure to follow the covid protocols strictly.