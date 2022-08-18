Telangana: Last date for Agniveer recruitment is September 3

Hyderabad: The Indian Army has started the registration process for recruiting under the newly launched Agnipath scheme. The last date for submission of the application is September 3, 2022.

Vacancies are available for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

The rally will be conducted at Sri Venkateswara Degree College Ground Suryapet from October 15 to October 31.

Candidates up to the age of 23 years as of October 1, 2022, are eligible to apply.