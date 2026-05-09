Telangana launches 17 ‘faceless’ driving licence services online

Motorists can now access 17 driving licence-related services online through the Sarathi portal without visiting RTO offices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th May 2026 10:16 am IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 10:28 am IST
Police officer issuing a fine to a driver without a license during a traffic stop.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has announced that motorists can now access 17 driving licence-related services completely online through the Sarathi portal without visiting Regional Transport Office (RTO) branches.

Transport Commissioner Dr K Ilambarithi said on Friday, May 8, that these services have been introduced in a “faceless” mode, enabling citizens to complete applications and modifications from home through Aadhaar-based authentication.

The initiative is expected to strengthen digital governance within the department and provide faster, more transparent public services.

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The commissioner also stated that the same 17 services will be integrated into the NextGen mParivahan mobile application within the next three days, making access easier for smartphone users.

Services available online

The newly introduced online services include correction of address, name, photograph, and signature in learner’s licences; issuance of duplicate learner’s licences; learner’s licence extracts; duplicate driving licences; renewal and replacement of driving licences; and changes related to biometrics, date of birth, photograph, and signature in driving licences.

Other services now available online include issuance of driving licence extracts, removal of vehicle class from a driving licence, endorsement for driving hazardous goods transport vehicles, and issuance of duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badges.

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Officials said the move will significantly reduce the need for physical visits to transport department offices and improve convenience for vehicle owners and drivers across Telangana.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th May 2026 10:16 am IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 10:28 am IST

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