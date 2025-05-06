Telangana launches pilot nutrition scheme for adolescent girls

The government has allocated Rs 1.12 crore for the initial phase.

Published: 6th May 2025 10:57 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to provide additional nutrition to girls aged 14 to 18 years to address malnutrition.

As a pilot project for the current financial year, the Department of Women and Child Welfare will implement this scheme in three districts: Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Through Anganwadi centers in these districts, highly nutritious millet-based snacks will be distributed. Under the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan scheme, about 50,902 beneficiaries in these districts will receive nutritional support.

If successful, the scheme will be expanded statewide. Anganwadi teachers and workers will conduct door-to-door surveys to identify malnourished pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, and girls under 14 who are out of school.

Identified girls will receive additional nutrition and be encouraged to rejoin school.

