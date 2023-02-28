Telangana legislative council biennial election on March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Council has announced the biennial elections will take place on March 23 to fill up three Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) seats.

Polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm and vote counting will commence at 5 pm on the same day.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue a notification for the conduct of the elections on March 6.

Candidates can file their nominations till March 13 followed by nominations scrutiny that will be done on March 14.

Deadline for withdrawal of candidatures is March 16.