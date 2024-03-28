Telangana lensman’s photo features on Times Square billboard

Arun's photograph was selected in an online photography competition organised by NFTNYC among 5000 pictures from various photographers

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 5:53 pm IST
Telangana-based photographer's photo gets displayed at NY's Times Square billboard
Telangana-based photographer's photo gets displayed at NY's Times Square billboard

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Nalimela, a travel photographer from Telangana’s Bhupalpally district, has accomplished an important milestone in his career. A photo taken by him was displayed at New York City’s Times Square, the world’s premiere commercial junction.

Arun’s photograph was selected in an online photography competition organized by NFTNYC among 5,000 pictures from various photographers across the world.

After the picture was displayed on the billboard, Arun revealed his joy by saying he had achieved his dream.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, he has received a grand finale award in the Mela Moment photography competition, which was organized by the Lalitha Kala Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of India.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Confusion over new age limit for CBSE school admissions

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Arun and his work in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

“My parents felt very happy and proud when listening to Narendra Modi sir address my name in his Mann Ki Baat program. It was a surprise and also a goosebumps moment for me,” Arun said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 5:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button