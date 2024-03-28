Telangana lensman’s photo features on Times Square billboard

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Nalimela, a travel photographer from Telangana’s Bhupalpally district, has accomplished an important milestone in his career. A photo taken by him was displayed at New York City’s Times Square, the world’s premiere commercial junction.

Arun’s photograph was selected in an online photography competition organized by NFTNYC among 5,000 pictures from various photographers across the world.

After the picture was displayed on the billboard, Arun revealed his joy by saying he had achieved his dream.

Moreover, he has received a grand finale award in the Mela Moment photography competition, which was organized by the Lalitha Kala Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of India.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Arun and his work in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

“My parents felt very happy and proud when listening to Narendra Modi sir address my name in his Mann Ki Baat program. It was a surprise and also a goosebumps moment for me,” Arun said.