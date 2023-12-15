Telangana liberated from autocratic rule: Guv in Assembly

The governor slammed the BRS government for "destroying the democracy of institutions and organisations, to serve individuals."

Telangana liberated from autocratic rule, dictatorial tendencies: Guv in Assembly
Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor on Friday, December 15, in her first address of the third legislative session of the state Assembly, said that the state has been liberated from the autocratic rule and dictatorship tendencies of the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The Governor while stating the newly formed Congress government would provide justice to those subjected to discrimination and oppression slammed the former government for destroying the democracy of institutions and organisations, to serve individuals.

“It will not augur well in a democracy where institutions indulged in individual worship,” the Governor stated in the Telangana Assembly.

Financial situation greatest challenge: Guv

The Governor stated that the current financial situation of Telangana is the greatest challenge being faced by the newly formed state government. “The Government will work on it on a war footing basis,” she said.

“Without putting a financial burden on the people, we want to bring in financial prudence and offer governance and welfare to the people. This is our government’s aim and goal”, the Governor said.

She assured people that the government would probe and rectify financial irregularities and gaps during the tenure of the previous government without “financially burdening them.”

