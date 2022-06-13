Telangana logs 126 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 7,94,584.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 75.

A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,357.

The recovery rate stood at 99.34 percent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,015 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 1,116, it said.