Telangana logs 126 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th June 2022 10:30 pm IST
Anti-Covid pills work against Omicron, antibody drugs less effective
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 7,94,584.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 75.

A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,357.

MS Education Academy

The recovery rate stood at 99.34 percent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,015 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 1,116, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button