Telangana logs 129 new COVID cases; total tally rises to 7,94,458

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 12th June 2022 8:19 pm IST
IANS

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,94,458, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 104 cases.

MS Education Academy

A total of 67 patients recovered from the infection today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,89,308.

As many as 1,039 patients are under treatment, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,254 samples were tested on Sunday and the total number examined till date was 3,51,63,097.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.35 per cent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button