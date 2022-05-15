Telangana logs 28 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 15th May 2022 10:30 pm IST
Telangana logs 1913 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7,92,599 so far, said a bulletin from the Health Department.

No fresh fatality due to the infection was reported today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 25 cases.

MS Education Academy

A total of 44 people recuperated from the infection today,taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,88,080 till date.

The active cases stood at 408, the bulletin said.

A total of 9,019 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,48,21,817. The case fatality rate was 0.51 percent and the recovery rate 99.43 percent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button