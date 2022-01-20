Telangana logs 4,207 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Active cases increased to 26,633 on Thursday with Telangana continuing to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections recording 4,207 cases.

The caseload now stood at 7,22,403, while the death toll rose to 4,067 with two more fatalities, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,645, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (380) and Ranga Reddy (336) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Telangana had recorded 3,557 new cases on Wednesday.

It said 1,825 people recovered from the infection on Thursday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,91,703.

It said 1,20,215 samples were tested today and the total number examined was 3,10,48,955.

The samples tested per million population were 8,34,201.