Telangana logs 5 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 84

Hyderabad: Telangana reported five new Omicron cases on Sunday, pushing up the state’s tally to 84.

All the new cases were detected among air passengers who came from other than “at risk” countries.

According to the director of public health, five Omicron cases recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of cases recovered to 33.

The Health Department was also waiting for genome sequencing reports of 30 samples.

The official said 163 passengers from “at risk” countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Sunday and of them, 14 tested positive for Covid.

A total of 12,855 passengers from “at risk” countries have arrived here since December 1.

Meanwhile, the state reported 274 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, 227 cases recovered from Covid, taking the cumulative figure to 6,74,680. The recovery rate now stands at 98.85 per cent.