Telangana logs 528 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 528 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,26,284.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Hyderabad district with 196.

A health department bulletin said 771 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,16,506.

The recovery rate stood at 98.82 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 33,455 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 5,667.