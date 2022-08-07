Telangana records 396 new COVID-19 cases

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2022 9:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 396 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,25,756, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll stood at 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 193 cases followed by 27 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 23 in Ranga Reddy districts.

On Sunday, a total of 705 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,15,735.

The number of active cases stood at 5,910, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,938 samples were tested today and the total number of tests done till date was 3,67,78,373.

The case fatality rate was 0.49 percent and the recovery rate was 98.79 percent.

