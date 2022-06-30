Telangana losing money as taxpayers’ addresses still shown in AP: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday expressed concerns over the state losing money since a number of taxpayers’ addresses are still registered in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The finance minister was in Chattisgarh to attend the GST council meeting. He highlighted how the taxpayers’ addresses in the official records still show them as residents of AP.

To address the issue, Rao sought the support of officials from other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi for the recovery of GST.

The minister further sought help from the Centre to allow more exemptions, in order to reduce the burden on the government offices. Addressing the meeting, Rao demanded that issues relating to provisions of GST appellate tribunal be referred to the group of ministers (GoM).

He further urged the council to also transfer matters regarding horse racing and online gaming to the GoM, reported the Times of India. The chairman of the GST council has accepted the demand and has asked for a report on the issue