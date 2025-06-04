Telangana: Low admission rate in TMRIES schools spark concerns

Hyderabad: Concerned over the sharp drop in student admissions at Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMRIES) schools, Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Ms. Sheikh Yasmeen Basha, has directed officials to take urgent steps to boost enrolment.

Despite schools reopening soon, the number of new admissions has remained very low. Officials have confirmed that only 20% of the available seats have been filled across the state, leaving 80% still vacant.

The issue gained attention after a report on low admissions was published in The Siasat Daily a few days ago. Following the report, TMRIES President Md. Faheem Qureshi held a review meeting and issued several instructions, including the transfer of junior assistants who were on deputation from the police to return to their parent department.

However, the implementation of these decisions has been delayed. Senior officers reportedly did not attend the meeting, and no formal approval was given to carry out the transfers.

According to sources, Ms. Yasmeen Basha visited the TMRIES headquarters on Tuesday to assess the situation. After reviewing admission records, she instructed officials to conduct a door-to-door awareness campaign, encouraging parents to enroll their children in minority residential schools before the academic year begins.

She stressed that TMRIES is an important initiative for minority students in Telangana and warned that neglect or mismanagement could harm public trust in the system.

Eyewitnesses also reported instances of indiscipline at the TMRIES headquarters, particularly involving the actions of a junior assistant.

Officials have been urged to act quickly and responsibly to protect the reputation and effectiveness of this valuable educational scheme.