Telangana LS polls: Rs 333.5 crore worth liquor, cash, freebies seized

Hyderabad: A staggering Rs 333.55 crore in cash, liquor, drugs and other items were seized by the authorities in Telangana in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election polling on May 13.

The seizure included 30 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 76 crore, Rs 114 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 29 crore and precious metals like gold, silver and diamonds worth Rs 77 crore.

A report from the Election Commission of India stated that seizures totalling a whopping Rs 8,889 crore across the country were made in different states and Union Territories.

According to the Election Commission of India, other freebies worth 36 crore were also seized in Telangana. In its press statement, it said, “Enhanced vigil against inducements including drugs and psychotropic substances has resulted in big seizure actions and continuous surge. Drug seizures have been maximum. Regular follow-ups and reviews of districts and agencies in areas of expenditure monitoring, precise data interpretation and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to this significant spurt in seizures since March 1.”