Watch: Fish lorry overturns, locals loot live fish in Mabhubabad

While the driver, who was injured in the mishap was shifted to a nearby hospital, locals rushed onto the scene to loot the scattered fish, causing chaos in the locality.

Live fish scattered on the road after carriage van overturned in Telangana
Hyderabad: Maripeda in Mahbubabad was caught in a frenzy on Tuesday, September 24, when a mini lorry carrying live fish lost control and overturned, spilling a large number of live fish on the road.

With the scattered fishes, most of them being live Murals people wasted no time to take them home, as murals are considered as a delicacy among freshwater fishes.

Upon being informed about the situation at the accident spot, local police arrived and stopped the people from stealing the fish and containing the chaos.

The incident caused a huge traffic jam, in the locality, with the officials having to clear the overturned lorry and the live fish from the road.

