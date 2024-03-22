Telangana: Mahabubabad sub-registrar caught taking bribe

The bribe was demanded to process a land registration deed purchased by the complainant at Danthalapalli village, a press release said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 22nd March 2024 7:48 pm IST
corruption
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two officials of the Sub Registrar’s office at Mahabubabad when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 19200 for doing official work.

On a complaint of an individual named Gundala Harish, the ACB laid a trap and caught sub-registrar Tasleema Mohammed and data entry operator A Venkatesh.

Apart from the Rs 19200 caught in the process, the ACB seized another Rs 172000. The officials were arrested and produced before the ACB court in Warangal.

