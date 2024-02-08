Telangana: Mahalakshmi scheme incomplete without Rs 2500 to women, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Reacting to the inaugural address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the first day of the Budget Session of Telangana on Thursday, 8 February, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao alleged that the Mahalakshmi scheme is incomplete.

“Free RTC bus travel is just one part of the Congress’s promised guarantee Mahalakshmi scheme; they did not speak about giving the promised Rs 2,500 to women or reducing the price of gas cylinders to Rs 500,” he said.

Furthermore, he added, the silence on Rythu Bhima’s payments to farmers, the development of villages and towns, and the aid of Rs 4,000 to the unemployed is yet another question.

“They said that they would waive off Rs 2 lakh after coming to power on 9 December. However, the oath-taking was postponed, and the implementation of the promises along with it,” the BRS leader said.

“Not a single word was about the development of villages and towns,” he said.

In today’s speech, he said, “The Congress government has degraded the reputation of the Assembly and the Governor.”

Regarding the government’s promise to fulfil its promises within 100 days, he said, “60 days have been completed; only 40 more days are left. The election code will begin in ten days, and the government is waiting for it so that it can postpone the implementation of the promises.”