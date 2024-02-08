Telangana govt to develop AI City in Hyderabad: Governor

Hyderabad: The inaugural address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the opening day of the Budget Session of Telangana on Thursday, February 8, saw sharp criticism for the previous BRS government headed by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking of the previous government’s recklessness in the state’s financial responsibility, she said, “The people of Telangana had handed over a rich state to the previous Government, and after ten years, they have handed over a debt-ridden state to us.”

Also Read Not all schools in Hyderabad declare holiday today

“The White Paper on Finance released during the last session of the Assembly has laid bare the incompetent and ‘reckless’ manner in which the previous government has managed public finance,” she said, stressing that the immediate challenge is to improve the state’s financial situation without burdening the people.

The message was clear and resonant—the people of Telangana yearned for freedom, democracy, and governance that reflected their aspirations. “The recent elections marked a decisive moment, a collective call for change and equitable progress,” she said in praise of the current government.

“Hyderabad, our capital, is not only the seat of governance but also a source of revenue for the welfare and development of our state. We aim to revive its past glory and continue decentralizing development across the state,” she said.

The Governor in her speech also stated that the government is determined to harness the power of new technology, emphasising on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We will position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country by inviting the top Global and National Technology Companies to set up their AI Centres.”

The AI city is expected to span 50 to 100 acres, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for artificial intelligence initiatives.

The Governor also expressed the government’s plans to make access to the internet a basic right for the people of the state, with a focus on accessibility and affordability for all sections of society.

Telangana Governor thanks Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi

The governor thanked Congress leaders for the creation of Telangana. She said, “This Government expresses gratitude to all those parties and leaders who played a pivotal role in the creation of Telangana, especially acknowledging the efforts of the then UPA government and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. This government conveys that it is indebted to Sonia Gandhi for her instrumental role in this historic process.”