Telangana maintains top rank in states’ Startup Rankings

Hyderabad: Telangana has maintained its position as a top performer in the states’ Startup Rankings for 2022.

This recognition was announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Union ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A total of 33 states and Union territories participated in the rankings, which are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

Telangana, along with Maharashtra and Odisha, has been categorized as a top performer in the States’ Startup Rankings for the year 2022, while Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh were recognized as the best-performing states.

The Centre lauded the Telangana government for steps including establishing a proactive mechanism to offer comprehensive support, formulating inclusive policies for the development of entrepreneurs from various backgrounds, and creating funds to support rural, social, and early-stage startups.

On #NationalStartupDay2024, attended the National Startup Awards that is giving recognition to the immense talent of our budding entrepreneurs.



Also released the States' Startup Ranking that is enhancing the spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism, enabling startups to… pic.twitter.com/xEA19B4tuB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 16, 2024

Telangana has been acknowledged as a leader in capacity building, funding, sustainability, innovation, and institutional support.

Former state IT minister K T Rama Rao expressed jubilation over the development.

“Telangana retained Top Performer at State Startup Ranking for the year 2022. A testimony to the robust ecosystem that was built over the last ten years. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for contributing to strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Telangana,” he said in a post on X.