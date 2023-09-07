Telangana: Malla Reddy loses cool at 2BHK distribution event

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for labour and employment C Malla Reddy lost his cool during the distribution of double-bedroom houses in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Thursday when a few local confronted him and asked about the ‘irregularities’ in allotment of the houses.

The minister was presiding over an event where 380 2BHK, situated in Bommarasipeta Gram Panchayat of Samirpet mandal, were being distributed.

Minister Malla Reddy lost his cool when grilled by locals during the distribution of double-bedroom houses built at Bommarasipeta Gram Panchayat of Samirpet Mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district. Locals questioned him alleging unfair allotment which made the #BRS minister… pic.twitter.com/5zU8AYSXuw — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 7, 2023

During the distribution, a few locals demanded that houses be distributed among the actual beneficiaries. They threatened to hold a protest ‘if the distribution was not fair’.

Subsequently, a few people, joined by TPCC spokesperson Singireddy Harshvardhan Reddy entered the meeting hall and alleged that there were irregularities in the allotment of houses. The minister asked them to go back.

Angered by the situation, the minister lashed out at them in public. Finally, the cops intervened and took charge of the situation. They also took the Congress leader in custody for trying to intensify the protest.