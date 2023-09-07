Telangana: Malla Reddy loses cool at 2BHK distribution event

A few people, joined by TPCC spokesperson Singireddy Harshvardhan Reddy entered the meeting hall and alleged that there were irregularities in the allotment of houses

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2023 2:17 pm IST
Malla Reddy loses cool when grilled by locals over 2BHK distribution
Telangana: BRS min loses cool when grilled by locals over 2BHK distribution

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for labour and employment C Malla Reddy lost his cool during the distribution of double-bedroom houses in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Thursday when a few local confronted him and asked about the ‘irregularities’ in allotment of the houses.

The minister was presiding over an event where 380 2BHK, situated in Bommarasipeta Gram Panchayat of Samirpet mandal, were being distributed.

During the distribution, a few locals demanded that houses be distributed among the actual beneficiaries. They threatened to hold a protest ‘if the distribution was not fair’.

Subsequently, a few people, joined by TPCC spokesperson Singireddy Harshvardhan Reddy entered the meeting hall and alleged that there were irregularities in the allotment of houses. The minister asked them to go back.

Angered by the situation, the minister lashed out at them in public. Finally, the cops intervened and took charge of the situation. They also took the Congress leader in custody for trying to intensify the protest.

Tags
