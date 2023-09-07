Centre to establish Turmeric Board, processing unit in Telangana: BJP’s Arvind D

Hyderabad: The Union government has decided to set up a Turmeric board and a Turmeric processing unit in North Telangana soon.

According to top sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government is planning to fulfill a long pending demand of the Telangana turmeric farmers with an eye on the upcoming state assembly polls.

As Nizamabad is one of the country’s largest producers of turmeric, this fulfilment of the 2019 poll promise by the BJP will surely strengthen the party in North Telangana ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the sources said.

Earlier this week, Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Home Minister’s residence in Delhi.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Nizamabad BJP MP stated that he discussed strategies for the campaign so that the party makes a clean sweep in all 7 Assembly constituencies in the Nizamabad Parliament segment.

As per the sources, the establishment of a Turmeric Board has been a long-pending demand of the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad. Then Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s poll promise during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, came as a hope to the farmers.

The BJP MP even signed a Judicial Bond paper stating that he would resign from his position and join the farmers if we could not establish a Turmeric Board within five days of winning the 2019 elections. However, the promise was not fulfilled by the BJP government.

In fact, during the 2023 Parliament Budget session, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said there is no proposal to establish a turmeric board or any other spice-specific board in the country.

The statement erupted waves of controversies in Telangana with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party criticising the BJP government and Nizambad MP Arvind Dharmapuri for the false poll promises.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who contested against Arvind from Nizamabad raised strong allegations against the BJP MP for his inability to convince the Union Government to set up the Turmeric Board. She alleged that he had made false claims just to win the elections.

The farmers of Nizamabad also staged protests on various instances by putting up hoardings to voice their displeasure on the issue.