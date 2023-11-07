Telangana: Man abandons 71-yr-old mother at Nalgonda crematorium

The man brought his mother in an autorickshaw and left her at the cremation ground, three days ago.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th November 2023 1:39 pm IST
Telangana: Elderly women found abandoned in crematorium; son guilty
Elderly women found abandoned in Nalgonda's crematorium (Screengrab: YouTube)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman suffering from severe health conditions was found abandoned at a cremation ground at Water Tank Thanda in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda on Monday, November 6.

The woman, Venkat Ratnamma, 71 is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health conditions.

According to the police, her son, Venkateshwarlur from Andhra Pradesh brought her in an autorickshaw and abandoned the woman at the cremation ground in Nalgonda, three days ago.

MS Education Academy

Panchayat workers of the village, working nearby, noticed Venkat Ratnamma’s plight and came to her rescue. They provided her with shelter and some food to eat.

They also informed the sarpanch and Miryalugda police about the incident after no one came looking for her.

Rural police then visited the area and rushed the ailing woman to a hospital. Later, the cops called Venkateshwarlu and counselled him.

Ratnamma was sent back with her son, who swore to take care and never abandon his mother again.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th November 2023 1:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button